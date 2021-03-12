Hawkeyes trail Badgers at halftime of Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals matchup

Iowa is without a 3-pointer (0-of-10) and has committed eight turnovers in the first 20 minutes of play.

Iowa center Luka Garza attempts to shot a basket during the first half of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament game against Wisconsin on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes are behind the Buckeyes, 26-32 at halftime. (Hannah Kinson/The Daily Iowan)

INDIANAPOLIS — The third-seeded Iowa men’s basketball team trails sixth-seeded Wisconsin 32-26 at halftime of the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals matchup between the two teams.

The Hawkeyes are 0-of-10 from 3-point range and have committed eight turnovers in the first 20 minutes of play. Iowa ended the half with a three-minute and 39-second scoreless stretch and hit only one of its final eight shots from the field going into halftime.

Luka Garza leads all scorers with 18 points (7-of-10 shooting) in the first half. Every other Hawkeye is a combined 4-of-18 from the field.

Wisconsin used an 8-0 run to get back into the game after Iowa led by seven at the 10:48 mark of the first half. The Badgers are shooting 45 percent from the field in the first half compared to Iowa’s 39 percent.

Follow along at dailyiowan.com throughout the second half for updates. The game is airing on the Big Ten Network.