Follow along: Iowa men’s basketball team faces Wisconsin in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

After winning both regular-season meetings, the Hawkeyes are seeking win No. 3 over the Badgers this season.

Iowa players warm up before the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament game against Wisconsin on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Hannah Kinson/The Daily Iowan)

INDIANAPOLIS — March Madness has officially started for the Iowa men’s basketball team.

The third-seeded Hawkeyes (20-7 overall, 14-6 Big Ten) open postseason play against sixth-seed Wisconsin (17-11, 11-10) in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. The winner advances to play Illinois in the semifinals on Saturday. Iowa defeated Wisconsin in both regular-season meetings between the teams.

Follow along here for updates and analysis throughout the game, which will air on the Big Ten Network.

Pregame — Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp will play Friday against Wisconsin, the team announced.

Wieskamp sustained an ankle injury in a previous contest with the Badgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 7. In that game, the Muscatine, Iowa, native exited the contest with 8:16 remaining in the first half and did not return.

While Wieskamp did not return to the court, he did return to Iowa’s bench in the second half sporting a walking boot. Wieskamp averaged 15 points (while shooting 48.9 percent from 3-point territory) and 6.6 rebounds per game during the regular season and was named second-team all-Big Ten on Tuesday.

14:53 1H — Iowa leads Wisconsin, 9-7, at the first media timeout.

Center Luka Garza leads all scorers with five points (2-of-4 shooting from the field). Wieskamp hit his first shot from the floor, a base-line jump shot, which he followed up with a fist pump.

Wisconsin is only 3-of-10 from the field shooting, but is keeping it close. There have been three ties and one lead change early on.

11:56 1H — Iowa leads Wisconsin, 16-11.

The Hawkeyes have hit four of their last five shots from the field and are shooting 64 percent midway through the first half. The Badgers, on the other hand, are only hitting 33 percent of their shots. Garza leads all scorers with 10 points.

Wisconsin is outscoring Iowa 7-0 in second-chance points and Iowa is still seeking its first 3-pointer (0-for-3).

7:51 1H — Iowa leads Wisconsin, 20-19.

Wisconsin used an 8-0 run, which included back-to-back 3-pointers from Brad Davison, to take a 19-18 lead over Iowa. But a basket by Garza has Iowa back in front (for now).

3:12 1H — Wisconsin leads Iowa, 30-26.

The Hawkeyes are still searching for their first 3-pointer of the night. The team is 0-of-8 from deep so far this half. The Badgers are heating up offensively, hitting eight of their last 11 shots from the field.

Halftime — Wisconsin leads Iowa, 32-26.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information throughout the game.