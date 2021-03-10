Monika Czinano near-perfect to lead Iowa at halftime
Czinano went 9-of-10 from the field in the first half for the Hawkeyes.
March 10, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS – Iowa junior center Monika Czinano is seeing the ball well through 20 minutes of play against the Purdue Boilermakers, going 9-of-10 from the field to lead Iowa with 18 points. At halftime, Iowa leads Purdue, 37-36.
Czinano accounts for almost half of Iowa’s 37 points, and went a perfect 9-of-9 until she missed on her tenth attempt.
Freshman point guard Caitlin Clark has 11 points on the night, after going 1-of-7 in the first quarter. Clark also leads the team in rebounds and assists at halftime, with five apiece. She is 3-of-12 from the field, and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe.
Sophomore guard Kate Martin has is right behind Clark with four rebounds and four assists, along with two points.
Sixth-seeded Iowa is currently matching up against 11th-seeded Purdue at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Twenty minutes of game time is left, and the game is being aired on FS2.
