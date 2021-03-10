Clark hits off-balance 3-pointer to give Iowa lead at end of the first quarter
After an atypical first quarter, Clark got her first points of the game at the first quarter buzzer.
March 10, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS – Newly-crowned Big Ten Freshman of the Year Caitlin Clark had an uncharacteristic first quarter, going 0-for-6 in her first six field goal attempts.
But she returned to form in the last seconds of the first quarter, hitting a one-footed 3-point shot at the buzzer to give Iowa the lead after ten minutes, 17-15.
Clark. Buzzer. 🔥@CaitlinClark22 | #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/dXsrVP7FSW
— Iowa Women’s BBall (@IowaWBB) March 11, 2021
Junior center Monika Czinano was the star of the first quarter, going 5-for-5 from the field for 10 points for the Hawkeyes.
Action is underway for sixth-seeded Iowa against 11th-seeded Purdue at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The game is being aired on FS2.
