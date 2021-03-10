Clark hits off-balance 3-pointer to give Iowa lead at end of the first quarter

After an atypical first quarter, Clark got her first points of the game at the first quarter buzzer.

Iowa Guard Caitlin Clark pulls up in traffic during a women’s basketball game against Michigan on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines 89-67.

Chloe Peterson, Sports Reporter
March 10, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS – Newly-crowned Big Ten Freshman of the Year Caitlin Clark had an uncharacteristic first quarter, going 0-for-6 in her first six field goal attempts.

But she returned to form in the last seconds of the first quarter, hitting a one-footed 3-point shot at the buzzer to give Iowa the lead after ten minutes, 17-15.

Junior center Monika Czinano was the star of the first quarter, going 5-for-5 from the field for 10 points for the Hawkeyes.

Action is underway for sixth-seeded Iowa against 11th-seeded Purdue at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The game is being aired on FS2.

