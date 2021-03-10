Best Business Books for Students

For college students who get busy, doing more work would probably be at the bottom of the list. If you read the following business books, you will have an in-depth understanding of leadership concepts, communication skills, and critical thinking. Having this type of knowledge will immensely help you get better grades in economics and business courses, and they’ll also prepare you for the outside world and advance your career.

Good to Great

In this book, Jim Collins, together with his team, tries to examine the organizations and companies that got successful through innovation and discipline. Among the 1500 companies that they studied, 11 businesses had similar characteristics that strategically utilized the current or emerging technologies. They had leaders who dedicated their time and effort to see the company’s success.

By using concise summation and vivid writing, the book assists students in college and aspiring to become entrepreneurs or consultants to understand business management elements and concepts. The book is really very inspiring and can motivate you to work on your own project, so you can find thesis help online and focus on your business.

How to Win Friends and Influence People

First written in 1936, the book has sold over 30 million people worldwide, which grants it opposition among the most commercially successful pieces of all time. In 1981, a revised edition got released. It has four sections spanning people effectively, influencing others to like you, and converting others to think in your direction.

The last section has nine strategies that guide the reader on altering others’ behaviors and beliefs without causing resentment or arousing anger.

The Wealth of Nations

When the book got Published in 1776, it got considered the Magnum opus of an economist and philosopher of Scottish descent, Adam Smith. The book tends to explain how countries collect riches and stay at the echelon of power while focusing on specific factors like division of labor, productivity, monetary and tax policies, and market pricing.

And to deliver an argument for limited government and free markets and is, therefore, critical reading for those students who are aspiring to get employment in international trade, finance, or policy analysis.

The Big Short

When the book got Published in 2010, the book is a deal of nonfiction that dives into the financial crisis between 2007 to 2009 but got otherwise termed as the great recession. By infusing character-driven stories, the author delves deep into the events that led up to the market crash, like the real estate bubble bursting and the manufacture of the default market swap using credit.

The book also mirrors Wall Street’s practices, making it a critical read for students who aspire to join the various banking sectors, business law, or financial Consulting.

Lean In

Published in 2013, Sheryl Sandberg, who is Facebook’s chief operating officer, tends to guide women with the will to succeed in their places of work. Among the 11 chapters, there are anecdotes, personal stories that dive into sensitive topics like the leadership gap present between the female and male professionals and the summaries of experiments done in the social world.

The book also advises women who want to be leaders of tomorrow. The author explains how to provide and take criticism, get involved in negotiations within businesses and decide the next step in your career. Women will benefit a lot from reading this book.

Thinking, Fast and Slow

Daniel Kahneman, a Nobel Prize winner in economic Sciences, is among the forefront leaders on human behavior. In the book, he examines the battle that occurs between the two systems inside the human brain.

When you read the book, you’ll understand the conflict between the automatic and conscious systems that result in errors in memory and affect a person’s judgment to make decisions. Any college student can get help from this book, especially those who want to develop human resources and related careers. The book will immensely help you as a learner to understand the workings of the brain and could even help you extend the reach of your research project at the final year of education in the school that you selected.