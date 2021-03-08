University of Iowa to offer in-person celebration along with virtual commencements

The University of Iowa will offer in-person celebration for the class of 2021. The UI said a student and their party can attend both celebrations.

Jenna Galligan

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Sabine Martin, News Reporter
March 8, 2021

The University of Iowa will offer an in-person celebration to accompany virtual commencement  for students planning to graduate this spring. 

In a campus-wide email sent on Monday, the UI said a plan for an in-person option to celebrate graduation is in the process of being developed. 

The in-person celebration will not replace the virtual graduation ceremony, the email said. The in-person option will be provided in a socially distanced format. 

“Students who RSVP for virtual commencement also are welcome to participate in the in-person celebration of graduation currently being planned,” the email said. 

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, Iowa State University announced that it will hold a modified in-person celebration for bachelor’s and master’s degree recipients. 

The UI said additional details about an in-person celebration will be announced by March 19. 

Continuing to monitor self-reported COVID-19 cases on campus, the UI reported six new self-reported UI student cases and two employee cases since March 5. 

Across the state of Iowa, the Iowa Department of Health reported a 4.1 percent positivity rate in the last seven days. Johnson County has a 3 percent positivity rate in the past week, the Iowa Department of Health website said.

