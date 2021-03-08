University of Iowa to offer in-person celebration along with virtual commencements

The University of Iowa will offer in-person celebration for the class of 2021. The UI said a student and their party can attend both celebrations.

The University of Iowa will offer an in-person celebration to accompany virtual commencement for students planning to graduate this spring.

In a campus-wide email sent on Monday, the UI said a plan for an in-person option to celebrate graduation is in the process of being developed.

The in-person celebration will not replace the virtual graduation ceremony, the email said. The in-person option will be provided in a socially distanced format.

“Students who RSVP for virtual commencement also are welcome to participate in the in-person celebration of graduation currently being planned,” the email said.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, Iowa State University announced that it will hold a modified in-person celebration for bachelor’s and master’s degree recipients.

The UI said additional details about an in-person celebration will be announced by March 19.

Continuing to monitor self-reported COVID-19 cases on campus, the UI reported six new self-reported UI student cases and two employee cases since March 5.

Across the state of Iowa, the Iowa Department of Health reported a 4.1 percent positivity rate in the last seven days. Johnson County has a 3 percent positivity rate in the past week, the Iowa Department of Health website said.