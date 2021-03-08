University of Iowa issues crime report for two reports of sexual assault

In a campus-wide email sent Monday, the two reports are from the same incident at an east side residence hall.

The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety is housed in the Old Capitol Mall.

The University of Iowa officials have received two reports of sexual assault.

On Monday afternoon, the UI Department of Public Safety issued a crime report in a campus-wide email following two reports of sexual assault from the same incident.

According to the email, the assaults were perpetrated by acquaintances of the victims in an east side residence hall on the morning of March 5.

The crime alert did not issue further information.

The UI Department of Public Safety urges individuals to contact the police at 911 if they believe a crime has occurred, and the University of Iowa police at (319)-335-5022.

Individuals are also offered to make a University policy complaint and contact the Office of the Sexual Misconduct Response Coordinator for support resources.