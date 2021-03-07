Michael Kemerer becomes Iowa’s fourth individual champion at 2021 Big Ten Championships

In his third career trip to the Big Ten finals, Kemerer finally won his championshp.

Iowa’s 174-pound Michael Kemerer grapples with Illinois’ DJ Shannon during a wrestling dual meet between Iowa and Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. No. 1 Kemerer defeated No. 26 Shannon by major decision, 10-2, and the Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini, 36-6.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — After losing twice in conference finals matches prior to this year, Michael Kemerer is finally a Big Ten Champion.

In his third attempt at becoming a Big Ten Champion, the top-seed at 174 pounds defeated No. 3 Carter Starocci of Penn State by 7-2 decision for the victory. Kemerer scored a takedown in the first period, then added another in the second that then led to two back points.

Kemerer had previously lost in the 157-pound finals in 2017 and 174 finals in 2020.

Kemerer’s victory means the Hawkeyes boast four individual champions at the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships. Kemerer joins Spencer Lee (125 pounds), Jaydin Eierman (141), and Alex Marinelli (165) as finals winners on Sunday.

The last time Iowa had four individual Big Ten Champions was in 2001.

Austin DeSanto (133) and Kaleb Young (157) finished in second place after losing their finals matches. Nelson Brands (184) lost his third-place match and finished in fourth. Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (285) have yet to wrestle their third-place matches.

The Hawkeyes have already clinched the Big Ten team title.