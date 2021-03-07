Iowa’s 165-pounder Alex Marinelli wins third consecutive Big Ten title

Marinelli defeated Ohio State’s No. 3 Ethan Smith for his third title.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — For the third consecutive year, Alex Marinelli is the Big Ten Champion at 165 pounds.

“The Bull” defeated No. 3 Ethan Smith of Ohio State by 3-2 decision in the finals for his third title. Marinelli used a takedown in the second period to go on top.

The top-seed at 165 pounds is the 19th three-time Big Ten Champion in program history

Marinelli is Iowa’s third individual champion at the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships so far, joining Spencer Lee (125 pounds) and Jaydin Eierman (141). Austin DeSanto (133) and Kaleb Young (157) finished in second place.

Michael Kemerer will wrestle in the 174-pound finals and three other Hawkeyes will complete in third-place matches this session.