Live from State College: Iowa competes in Session 2 of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Eight Hawkeyes will wrestle in Saturday night’s semifinals, while two compete in the consolation bracket.

Iowa’s Austin Desanto moves into a fireman’s on Nebraska’s Tucker Sjomeling during the opening session of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Desanto won the match by decision 4-1. The Hawkeyes ended the first session with a team score of 75.5, putting them in first ahead of second place, Nebraska, with a score of 63.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Eight Iowa wrestlers will compete in Saturday night’s semifinals of the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, while two other Hawkeyes compete in the consolation bracket.

The top-ranked Hawkeyes are currently in first place with 75.5 team points entering session two. The second session of the tournament is airing on the Big Ten Network.

Follow along throughout the session for updates. Here are Iowa’s results from session two:

Championship Bracket semifinals

125 — No. 1 Spencer Lee defeats No. 5 Rayvon Foley (Michigan State), Pin

Lee made quick work of Foley. Already up 4-0, Lee pinned his opponent 23 seconds into the match, tying Tony Cassioppi’s mark from the first round for the quickest at Big Tens in program history. Lee is back in the semifinals and will wrestle Sunday night looking to defend his conference title.

Lee will face Purdue’s No. 7 Devin Schroder in the finals, a rematch of last year’s final match at 125.

133 — No. 2 Austin DeSanto defeats No. 3 Lucas Byrd (Illinois), 5-4 decision

DeSanto led 2-1 early in the match, but it was all tied up at 4-4 in the third period. In another low-scoring match (for DeSanto’s standards), he wrestled to the end for the victory.

DeSanto will face Penn State’s top-seeded Roman Bravo-Young in the finals.

141 — No. 1 Jaydin Eierman defeats No. 4 Chad Red (Nebraska), 7-1 decision

Make it three Hawkeyes in the finals.

Eierman notched a takedown in the first period and controlled the match from there. He scored two backs in the second and followed that with another takedown in the third. Add in riding time for the final score. Red never really threatened Eierman offensively.

Eierman will face Penn State’s No. 2 Nick Lee in the finals.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates throughout the day.