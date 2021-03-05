The Scoreboard: March 5, 2021

This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by DI Sports Reporter Chloe Peterson and Managing Digital Editor Kelsey Harrell for an exclusive interview with Iowa women’s basketball point guard Caitlin Clark. The crew talks with the freshman phenom about the upcoming Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments, her offensive skillset, and her career with Team USA. Before the group sits down for the Clark interview, they discuss Peterson’s latest Amplify front about the challenges women in sports media face.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja; Edited by Shivansh Ahuja; Produced by Kelsey Harrell.