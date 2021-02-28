Iowa women’s basketball continues good form with road win against Wisconsin

Gabbie Marshall had a season-high 19 points, and Caitlin Clark dished 14 assists in the win for the Hawkeyes.

In what has become a theme lately for Iowa women’s basketball, four players hit double figures in an important 84-70 road win over Wisconsin at the Kohl Center.

Unlike most games this season for Iowa, freshman guard Caitlin Clark was the provider instead of the scorer. Clark provided 14 dishes in the win, a career-high for her in an Iowa uniform.

Clark finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in another complete performance from the freshman.

Clark didn’t hit her scoring average, but plenty of other Hawkeyes stepped up to fill in and push Iowa to victory.

Monika Czinano was her reliable self inside the paint, scoring 18 points and shooting 70 percent from the floor. McKenna Warnock added 14 points in another productive game for the forward.

Bench players Tomi Taiwo and Sharon Goodman were huge in helping Iowa win, with Taiwo scoring eight points in the win and Goodman adding seven points in the win.

“I think we were super balanced more than anything,” Clark said. “Multiple people scoring in double figures is always a good sign for us. I think that’s when we play our best basketball.”

It was Gabbie Marshall who really stood out for Iowa shooting the ball today. The sophomore from Ohio scored a season-high 19 points in the win, besting her previous tally of 15 points against Wisconsin.

Marshall was efficient in her high scoring game, going 7-of-8 from the field and 5-of-6 from the 3-point line. Marshall also added three assists and four rebounds.

“I think I’ve been in a bit of a shooting slump lately,” Marshall said. “So it was nice to see a few more go down. My teammates knew I was hot, so they were looking for me and they were making the right passes and finding me when I was open.”

After a back and forth first quarter, the Hawkeyes started to take command in the second, opening up a 10 point lead at halftime.

Iowa carried its momentum into the second half, shooting 71.4 percent in the quarter as Warnock and Czinano dominated down in the post. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Hawkeyes held an 18 point advantage and were comfortably in charge down the stretch.

With all of the games and events that have occurred during the past few weeks, head coach Lisa Bluder is impressed with how Iowa has reacted and stayed mentally strong during this stretch.

“This is hard, “Bluder said. “Especially when two of them are on the road. I really think it’s their mental toughness through all this.”

Bluder also liked the team’s shooting and shooting defense in the win.

“I love the way we shoot the ball,” Bluder said. “But that’s pretty standard for us. We challenged them on three point defense and they came through defending the ball well from three point range.”

Iowa (14-7 overall, 10-7 in the Big Ten) is not done yet, as the team heads on the road once again to play at Indiana on Wednesday before finishing the regular season on Saturday against Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.