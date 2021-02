This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by DI Pregame Editor Robert Read and Sports Reporter Chris Werner to talk about Luka Garza’s record-breaking night against Penn State, the current Big Ten men’s basketball landscape, and potential trade destinations for Houston Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja; Edited by Shivansh Ahuja; Produced by Kelsey Harrell.