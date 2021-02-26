On the Record: Feb. 26, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

Claire Benson, a news reporter covering Iowa City City Council and downtown, discusses her story on the city raising the tax levy in order to increase the minimum wage for city staff to $15 an hour. News reporter Lily Rosen Marvin talks her story about how posting your COVID-19 vaccination card on social media could potentially give someone access to your personal information. Finally, politics reporter Natalie Dunlap talks about her in-depth piece on bills in the Iowa Legislature that are concerning members and allies in the LGBTQ community. We also hear from pregame editor Robert Read about his showcase piece on Luka Garza breaking the men’s basketball all-time leading scoring record.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.