Iowa forward Jack Nunge out for season with torn right meniscus

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey and Athletic Trainer Brad Floy check on forward Jack Nunge (2) after an apparent injury during the first half of a men’s basketball game at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Thursday, February 25, 2021. McCaffrey said after the game that Nunge will undergo an MRI the following day. The Michigan Wolverines beat the Iowa Hawkeyes by a score of 79-57.

Iowa men’s basketball redshirt sophomore Jack Nunge suffered a season-ending torn meniscus of his right knee in the first half of Thursday’s road game at Michigan. The announcement came Friday from head coach Fran McCaffery.

This is the second time Nunge has suffered a season-ending knee injury the last 16 months. He sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on the same knee on Nov. 24, 2019, against Cal Poly.

The 6-foot-11 forward is expected to undergo surgery next week to repair the meniscus and is expected to be sidelined four to six months.

“Jack has been through so much and we all feel terrible for him,” McCaffery said. “He was really playing well and making great strides this year before another unfortunate setback. Jack is beloved and respected by his teammates, and everyone in our program will support Jack during his recovery. We look forward to having him back on the court next season.”

Nunge played in 22 games this season, leading the team in scoring (7.1) and rebounding (5.3) off the bench. The native of Newburgh, Indiana, redshirted the 2018-19 season and was approved for an additional year of eligibility after playing in only five games last season because of his injury.