After five-hour delay, Iowa women’s basketball downs No. 12 Michigan

Iowa got its first ranked win of the season on Thursday night after Michigan requested Iowa take PCR tests for COVID-19 before playing the game.

Iowa Center Monika Czinano shoots in the paint during a women’s basketball game against Michigan on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines 89-67.

There was a different energy in the air on Thursday night as Iowa women’s basketball took on No. 12 Michigan, after a five-hour delay shifted the start time from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Hawkeyes used that shift in energy to glide to its first ranked win of the season over No. 12 Michigan, 89-67. With the win, Iowa improves to 13-7 overall and 9-7 in the Big Ten.

Iowa handed Michigan its third loss of the season, as the Wolverines fell to 13-3 on the season and 8-3 in the Big Ten.

The delay of the game was caused by a request from Michigan’s program for the Hawkeyes to retest for COVID-19 through PCR testing, which is more accurate than the usual rapid antigen tests the team uses on a daily basis.

On Wednesday, junior forward Logan Cook tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the players and Tier 1 staff tested negative through rapid antigen testing on Wednesday and Thursday, but Michigan requested the more accurate tests.

“We were set to play at 3:30,” head coach Lisa Bluder said. “But then we all ran over [to the testing site], got our PCR test, all of them came back negative. We were just following Big Ten protocol the entire time, and really it came down to Michigan making a request of us, and we followed through with the request.”

Per Big Ten conference protocols, Cook will be out for at least 17 days, which means she won’t be available to play in the Big Ten Tournament, which takes place from March 9-13.

The Hawkeyes headed back home while waiting for the results of their PCR tests, causing uncertainty throughout the entire team.

“I had to force myself to relax, which was hard,” junior center Monika Czinano said. “Being out there for the came, being amped up to shoot, having the adrenaline for the game, and then having to go get tested and go home and just kinda relax. I was checking my phone every like ten minutes, thinking an hour had passed.”

But the Hawkeyes returned, and they were prepared again for their ranked matchup.

“We had to eat a whole ‘nother meal before our game,” Clark said. “Monika got a nice chicken parm before the game.”

The second meal aided in Czinano’s success on the night, as she went 7-of-8 from the field for 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Although Clark said she felt tired leading up to the game, she and the rest of the Hawkeyes maintained their energy to deliver a 22-point win over the No. 2 team in the Big Ten.

“It was a full go,” Clark said. “Everybody was dialed in. We had read over our scouting reports, and I thought we had a different energy about us tonight for sure. We were dialed in, we were ready to go, and I think the team knew that we were going to get this win tonight.”

Iowa knew that Michigan had to wait the same amount of time to play.

“After the long wait, I wanted to have more energy than them,” freshman center Sharon Goodman said. “For me, it was kind of a competition of energy.”

The Hawkeyes have a break from the rankings as they take on Wisconsin (5-16 overall, 2-6 Big Ten) on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. in Madison, Wisconsin, and the game can be seen on FS1.