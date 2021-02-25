Iowa women’s basketball’s game against No. 12 Michigan delayed

The teams were set to play at 3:30 p.m. before the game was delayed.

Iowa women’s basketball’s game against No. 12 Michigan, originally set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, has been delayed, per a release from the Iowa Athletics Department.

The decision to delay was made jointly by the University of Michigan and University of Iowa’s sports medicine staffs and athletic departments. In line with COVID-19 protocols, the teams will play later today if possible.

It has not been announced if there are any COVID-19 positive tests within either the Iowa or Michigan program.

Iowa was warming up on the court before the team was brought back into the locker room around 2:40 p.m., while Michigan never left the locker rooms.

If the game is not played today, Iowa and Michigan will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule. Iowa’s next scheduled game is against Wisconsin on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Madison, Wisconsin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.