University of Iowa custodial team updates cleaning practices

In a campus-wide email on Monday, UI Associate Director of Custodial Services Andy Bruckner said the university has updated their cleaning practices to continue mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa custodial team is helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19 through updated cleaning practices.

According to a campus-wide email sent on Monday, the team will be disinfecting high touch surfaces, cleaning restrooms, restocking health station and restroom supplies, and providing customer service throughout each day.

In a YouTube video, UI Associate Director of Custodial Services Andy Bruckner said the university has not traced the virus back to UI classrooms, which he contributes to the work of the custodial staff and the Hawkeye community.

In August, 21 custodial members switched from nights to days to implement the Building Attendant Program, a mitigation effort that facilitates the cleaning, disinfecting, and restocking of buildings across campus, Bruckner said.

He said the attendants are available from 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. during the week.

Bruckner said the program is designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and provide a visible reminder of the safety support the UI is providing for students and employees.

Another change the UI has made is prioritizing cleaning for high traffic areas, including classrooms, rather than office spaces, he said.

In order to minimize the risk of COVID-19, Bruckner said it’s important for everyone to continue to wear masks, practice good hand hygiene, and clean high touch surfaces after use.

The university said there are four reasons why people need to wear masks after getting vaccinated:

There aren’t enough people vaccinated

Public experts don’t know if vaccination stops asymptomatic spread

Current vaccines may not fully protect new variants

And people must continue to model good safety behaviors in the community.

The university also reported six new cases of COVID-19 among students and one among employees since Feb. 19. There are two residence hall students in quarantine and two in self-isolation.

Since Aug. 18, there have been a total of 2,997 cases among students and 438 among employees.