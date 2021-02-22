Caitlin Clark wins record 11th Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor

The guard received the award after posting 32 points, seven assists, and six rebounds Thursday against Penn State.

Iowa Point Guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball at the logo. Clark finished with 32 points during a women’s basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lion’s at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Iowa Defeated Penn State 96-78.

Iowa women’s basketball freshman Caitlin Clark won her 11th Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor Monday after posting 32 points, seven assists, six rebounds, a steal, and a block against Penn State Thursday.

Her 11th time winning this honor means she has set the conference record for times winning the honor. The previous record was at 10, which was set by Nebraska’s Jessica Shepard in the 2015-16 season.

Clark was also named to the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll, bringing her total Big Ten Weekly honors on the season to 18.

The West Des Moines native’s eight 30-point games in the 2020-21 season are the most by an NCAA Division I freshman since the 2009-10 season. That season, Delaware’s Elena Delle Donne and Oral Roberts’ Kevi Luper posted 30-points in eight games as well.

With this freshman of the week honor, Clark has the second-most individual weekly awards in a season in Big Ten women’s basketball history behind Iowa great Megan Gustafson. Gustafson had 13 Big Ten Player of the Week honors in the 2018-19 season on her way to being selected as the consensus National Player of the Year.

Clark is second on Iowa’s all-time freshman scoring list with 485 points, which is behind Jamie Printy’s record of 501 points. Clark is also second on Iowa’s all-time freshman 3-pointers made with 63 makes. Printy has that record at 82 3-pointers made.

With Clark’s 119 assists, she is third on the Iowa all-time freshman assist list. Kathleen Doyle has the record at 148.

The only Iowa freshman to record 400-plus points, 100-plus rebounds, and 100-plus assists is Clark.

Clark and the Hawkeyes hit the floor next at Maryland on Tuesday. The game starts at noon and will be televised on BTN.