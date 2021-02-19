On the Record: Feb. 19, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

Natalie Dunlap, a politics reporter, discusses her story about educators in Iowa reacting to Gov. Kim Reynolds requirement that schools offer a 100 percent in-person learning option. News reporter Caitlin Crome talks her story on the University of Iowa beginning to test wastewater in the residence halls for traces of COVID-19. Finally, opinions columnist Yassie Buchanan talks about her in-depth piece on how history classes in Iowa do not include the contributions of Black individuals. Buchanan spoke to New York Times journalist and creator of the “1619 Project” Nikole Hannah-Jones about her experience growing up in Iowa.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.