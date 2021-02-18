Rapid Recap: No. 11 Iowa men’s basketball team defeats No. 21 Wisconsin, 77-62, at the Kohl Center

The Hawkeyes picked up their 10th conference victory of the season.

Feb 18, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) works the ball against Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter (11) during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

MADISON, Wis. — For the second time in as many games, the Iowa men’s basketball team won big at a venue that isn’t often pleasant to play at for visiting teams.

The No. 11 Hawkeyes followed up their 30-point victory over Michigan State at the Breslin Center last weekend with a 77-62 victory over No. 21 Wisconsin at the Kohl Center Thursday night.

Luka Garza scored a game-high 30 points (11-of-19 shooting), with Joe Wieskamp adding 17 points (5-of-6 from 3-point range) in Iowa’s 16th victory of the season (16-6, 10-5 Big Ten). The Badgers (15-8, 9-7) had won 13 of the previous 15 matchups in this series in Madison.

The Hawkeyes used an early 14-0 run to go up 14-3 five minutes into the game. Midway through the first half, the Badgers were only 3-of-19 shooting from the field.

But despite a subpar shooting performance in the first half (the team shot only 25 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes of the game) Wisconsin managed to keep it close.

Iowa led 36-27 going into the break. At halftime, Iowa had yet to shoot a free throw, and Wisconsin hadn’t turned the ball over. Yet, the Hawkeyes still led.

And the team extended that lead at the start of the second half. Iowa exploded with a 7-0 run to begin the second half. But with 9:17 remaining in the game, a Brad Davison 3-pointer brought Wisconsin to within three points.

However, the Hawkeyes, as they did the entire game, responded.

Iowa closed the game by making eight of its final nine shots from the field to close out a road Big Ten victory. In that same stretch, Wisconsin hit only two of its final 12 shots.

Fredrick returns to starting lineup

After missing Iowa’s victory over Michigan State because of his lower leg injury, sophomore guard CJ Fredrick returned to the Hawkeye starting lineup Thursday night.

Fredrick scored five points on 2-of-4 shooting, including a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half. He hadn’t played more than 17 minutes in a game since Jan. 17, but played 31 minutes against Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s shooting off Thursday night

The Badgers only hit 30 percent of their shots from the field Thursday night (21-of-70). The Hawkeyes hit 51 percent of their attempts (26-of-51) and knocked down 12 of their 19 3-point attempts.

Garza approaching Iowa’s all-time scoring record

After Thursday’s performance, Garza is 14 points away from surpassing Roy Marble as the Iowa men’s basketball program’s all-time leading scorer. Garza also notched his 12th career 30-point game, one off John Johnson’s program record.

Iowa returns to the court Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where the team will host Penn State. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will air on FS1.