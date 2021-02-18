Photos: Women’s Basketball v. Penn State

Jerod Ringwald , Photojournalist February 18, 2021
Iowa women’s basketball clicks in the second half to overcome early deficit over Penn State
Martin shines through injury in Iowa women’s basketball’s win against Penn State
Rapid Recap: Iowa women’s basketball posts comeback against Penn State
Catlett Residence Hall evacuated last night after gas leak false alarm, equipment found putting off gas-like odor
University of Iowa accepts letters of intent for P3 year 1 funding initiatives
Multimedia
Photos: Eastern Iowa farm continues to work in sub-zero temperatures
Feature photo: Ice Ice Baby
Feature photo: Midwest One°
Photos: Iowa women’s tennis v. Northwestern
Photos: Iowa Men’s Gymnastics v Illinois
Photos: Hawkeye B1G Invitational track & field meet
Photos: Iowa women’s gymnastics vs. Minnesota and Maryland
On the Record: Feb. 12, 2021
The Scoreboard: Feb. 12, 2021
Latest News
Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Rutgers
© 2021 The Daily Iowan. All rights reserved. • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in