Photos: Women’s Basketball v. Penn State

Jerod Ringwald , Photojournalist
February 18, 2021

021821-wbballpennstate-jr04
Gallery|21 Photos
Jerod Ringwald
The Iowa women’s basketball team observes the national anthem before a game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lion’s at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Iowa Defeated Penn State 96-78.
Facebook Comments