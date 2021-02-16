University of Iowa recommends double masking to prevent spread of new COVID-19 variants

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, University of Iowa is also recommending wearing two masks to prevent the spread of the U.K. COVID-19 strain.

University of Iowa experts say wearing two masks could be more effective in slowing the spread of new COVID-19 variants.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended wearing two masks, either a disposable mask under a cloth mask, or a cloth mask with multiple layers.

Three new variants — from the U.K., South Africa, and Brazil — are believed to be more transmissible, which is why the CDC is pushing for more safety precautions.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, the first three cases of the recent COVID-19 variant, which comes from the United Kingdom, have been recorded in Iowa, with two of the cases coming from Johnson County.

The university released a question and answer article on Feb. 8 about wearing two masks, and its effectiveness in mitigating the spread of the new COVID-19 variant.

The author of the article, UI Professor of Occupational and Environmental Health T. Renee Anthony, said she believes that the main problem with wearing one mask is that it usually doesn’t create an effective enough seal around the face, which is what prevents all of the potentially infected droplets from getting in or out.

“The problem is, any time there’s a gap in the mask, what air is filtered as you breathe in as well as what you breathe out, doesn’t necessarily go through that filter,” Anthony said. “Putting another layer on top of that helps seal that surgical mask to your face tighter. That is really one of the benefits of wearing a double mask.”

Anthony said there are some concerns over the ability to breathe with two masks on, which is why it is recommended to wear a surgical mask with a cloth mask over it in order to be able to breathe properly.

UI Professor of Occupational and Environmental Health Patrick O’Shaughnessy said while it’s beneficial to wear two masks, it’s not as black and white as it seems.

“Unfortunately, we have to play this competing interest between protecting ourselves and being able to breathe comfortably,” O’Shaughnessy said. “I’m all for double masking, with the caveat that there are folks out there that are asthmatic or that have lung conditions that need to be considerate of the amount of effort it takes to breathe.”

This new CDC recommendation to double mask comes at the same time as Gov. Kim Reynolds relaxing statewide restrictions. Iowa City is still enforcing its mask mandate until May 31.