Businesses enforcing own pandemic precautions

After the governor lifted gathering limits and mask requirements, downtown businesses are left to follow the city’s and their own precautions.

Iowa City locals and University of Iowa students pile into Elray’s in downtown Iowa City on Friday, October 9th, 2020. As of this weekend, the government mandated closing of bars has been lifted prompting an upswing of business as locals and students return.

A little more than a week after downtown Iowa City first faced a new public health proclamation, signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, loosening COVID-19 restrictions on all Iowa businesses, bar and restaurant owners are taking enforcing precautions into their own hands.

The proclamation included removing mask requirements and gathering limits, which forced Iowa businesses to implement their own public health measures and caused more patrons to disregard safety guidelines, such as wearing masks and social-distancing properly, downtown leaders told The Daily Iowan.

Executive Director for the Iowa City Downtown District Nancy Bird said the downtown district was surprised by Reynolds’ order. At the same time, however, Bird said she is pleased with downtown businesses that have established their own COVID-19 safety protocols and keeping them in place.

“We have 350 businesses downtown so it is difficult to speak for them all,” Bird said. “But our organization is committed to reminding the general public of Iowa City’s mask mandate and the encouragement of social distancing and transparent hygiene practices.”

Even with social pressures sometimes encouraging college-age people to forgo wearing masks, Bird said she has been impressed with how diligent University of Iowa students have been with wearing masks on campus.

“We need to continue to cheerlead them off campus to keep with safety protocols,” Bird said.

Although many may feel uneasy with the lifting of restrictions, Summit Restaurant and Bar bartender and UI second-year student Jonathan Fernandez said he personally feels safe working.

“All of our staff members continue to wear a face covering, and being behind the bar, those are the people I am closest to when working,” he said. “We make sure that everything gets cleaned and sanitized at the end of each night, and if one of the staff members feels sick, they are recommended to stay home to prevent any further spread of the sickness.”

With smaller crowds headed to the bars earlier in the year because of the prior restrictions, Fernandez said now that the restrictions are lifted, work is much more fast paced.

“During this past year, I forgot how busy the bars get,” he said. “Personally, I enjoy working when it is much [more] busy compared to slower.”

Even though bartenders may have felt this change, Elray’s Live and Dive owner Bob Franklin said he has not seen more people visiting his bar.

“Most people that currently feel comfortable going out in public to bars and live music places have already been doing it all over the country,” he said.

Elray’s will follow all city rules and still require masks for entry, he said. The bar will continue to ensure patrons follow all Iowa City laws and mandates.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, Iowa City announced Feb. 6 that, while state mandates have been lifted, the city will continue to enforce its mask mandate and social-distancing guidelines through at least May 31. Johnson County has a lower 14-day positivity rates than other areas of the state at 7 percent, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

With the prior state-mandated guidelines, Elray’s required all guests to be seated with their designated small group at a table or bar while onsite, Franklin said. With the recent change, he said, guests are now free to move around as they please.

Franklin said he doesn’t see Reynolds’ new changes impacting the overall amount of human interaction happening within the state.

“It will just impact where it happens and make it more transparent, while hopefully helping out the hospitality industry and its employees financially survive the pandemic,” Franklin said.