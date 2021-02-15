Iowa wrestling returns to limited in-person activities, dual against Northwestern postponed

The return comes after a seven-day pause within the program because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Shivansh Ahuja

Iowa’s 165-pound Alex Marinelli grapples with Nebraska’s Peyton Robb during a wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Iowa and No. 6 Nebraska at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. No. 2 Marinelli defeated No. 18 Robb by decision, 9-3, and the Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 31-6.

Isaac Goffin, Assistant Sports Editor
February 15, 2021

The Iowa wrestling team has returned to limited in-person activities, it was announced Monday. The return comes after a seven-day pause because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

Out of an abundance of caution, Iowa’s dual against Northwestern that was scheduled for Friday has been postponed. A decision will be made regarding Iowa’s scheduled dual at Wisconsin on Sunday later in the week.

Before Iowa’s dual against Purdue on Feb. 7, it was announced that 157-pounder Kaleb Young was put into COVID-19 protocols.

Head coach Tom Brands tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 3.

Previously, it was announced that 165-pounder Alex Marinelli was put into COVID-19 protocols before the Illinois dual on Jan. 31.

Iowa is 5-0 on the season.

