6 Technology Trends That Caused Serious Disruptions in Mortgage Industry

Most mortgage companies operating in this space would have hardly recognized terms such as:

Machine learning,

Blockchain,

Big data, and

Artificial intelligence

These are more than mere catchphrases, as technology is taking over the mortgage industry and leaving behind foreclosed businesses that could not innovate in its wake. At the current rate at which technological innovation is evolving and transforming our world, it has become increasingly complex and challenging for lenders to compete with disruptive fintech start-ups. There are three critical considerations behind the tech trends that are causing severe disruptions in the Mortgage industry. These include, but are not limited to:

Financial pressure

Entirely new mortgage business models

Merging of digital mortgage and real estate enterprises

Collectively, this combination of mortgage trends is responsible for changing the complete outlook of the mortgage industry.

Digitalization

The effect of digital disruption is an ongoing technical penetration of markets ranging from retail right through to real estate and the lending industry. Amazon completely disrupted the brick-and-mortar retail industry and now dominates the online retail space, taking many customers away from the traditional retail experience, and maybe for good.

Now, people are more tech-savvy. Online platforms have leveraged the internet of things and have started turning the consumer experience on its head. Today, instead of discovering things through searching, products and services virtually find their customers. Mortgage lenders without an online presence, with favorable online reviews, are almost certainly dead in the water.

Zillow is taking over complementary businesses while creating one-stop-shops for their customers and offering a tailored customer service experience. Digital mortgage companies control the sales funnel’s pinnacle, ensuring transactions arise as per how they intend to emerge since they are in touch with new, potential buyers first.

Of course, technology has not only changed the mortgage industry. At present, everything from securing a homeowner’s title insurance to creating listings has been optimized through digitization. This transformation has encompassed the totality of the mortgage ecosystem, thus lending to the rise of hybrid, electronic mortgage closings. As a mortgage company leader, you have to design new digitized processes or find a service provider that has helped other, similar, mortgage lenders. The right partnership can help build an intuitive platform that looks and feels right while keeping customer experience front and center.

Disruption

Disruption of the mortgage industry occurred because lenders decided to employ new technologies that seemingly made their lives and work easier. There was no forethought as to the potential impact on the customer. Intense, single-minded attention to your customers’ needs is the only way to secure a footing in these tumultuous times and move ahead of the competition!

Several main factors are disrupting the mortgage industry; these considerations include but are not limited to the following five elements:

Self-Service Borrowing

Today, the world is increasingly irreducible, with customers incessantly seeking instant gratification, always requiring access to products, portfolio, and services. And to compare one thing against other similar selections. With technology, you don’t need to be there in person to service clients, as self-service is becoming increasingly commonplace in today’s mortgage industry. Improved self-service outlets provide valuable information and allow access to educational tools that empower consumers to do what they want while also reducing costs. Modern mortgage lenders have their borrower portals for enhanced client satisfaction. These portals allow clients to generate their pre-approval applications, check their credit scores, and process their files through automated underwriting practices and many other things.

Validation

Customer validation has always been a significant pain point for financiers and is a complicated process that requires lots of time without much happening. Today collecting a borrower’s information only requires a few steps, such as:

Assets owned,

Income,

liabilities,

Credit, liens,

Judgements,

Identity,

Employment etc.

This information is required to complete a 1003 application. And all of this is available online. Collecting customer data and backfilling the tenuous 1003 form is now a seamless experience for the lender and clients.

Mobility

The foremost new business model affecting the mortgage industry is the rise of a “mobile-first” attitude. Lenders need to design their online presence for mobility to survive in today’s extremely competitive environment. Today, people are glued to their mobile devices, browsing and searching through everything from consumer goods and entertainment to portfolio management solutions. People want convenience as well as excellent service meaning mortgage lenders need to adapt to survive. Mortgage service apps with varying degrees of functionality provide platforms for tracking mortgage rates and taking customers through the underwriting process. Apps support a more streamlined approach to accessing the numerous offerings available. And presenting them in a consolidated manner, ensuring clients can manage their finances easily with the aid of technology.

Big Data

Lenders want to diversify and offer high-quality services to their clients, so obtaining actionable conclusions from data available to mortgage lenders nationwide is imperative and extremely important. The potential benefits of machine learning and algorithms help lenders recognize the latest market trends and efficiently support client requirements. However, data theft is a significant concern as handling sensitive customer information without adequately securing it can lead to massive company problems.