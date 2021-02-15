2021 Kentucky Derby: Arabian Prince, Tarantino Bids Run For The Roses Slate

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit the U.S, but it does not slow down the sporting events this year. The Kentucky Derby, which is one of the most notable American horse racing, will settle on May 1, 2021.

For horses to earn a slot in the Kentucky Derby, they should pass many trails to get the needed qualifying points. Not only that, they should gain impressive forms and win races that will help them garner an automatic berth in the Run For The Roses. All three-year-old colts should pass this test before they can compete at Churchill Downs.

In less than two months, the horse racing community will see another batch of colts who will run in the Derby. Apart from that, the fans are expecting another possible Triple Crown winner since Justify took it in 2018.

That said, here are some racehorses who dream of competing in the Run For The Roses and being part of the Road to the Kentucky Derby events.

Tarantino

Presently earning $58,400, Tarantino is making his way to join the Kentucky Derby this year. He is the sire of Pioneer of the Nile, who Rodolphe Brisset trains. This colt was once a second placer at the Zuma Beach Stakes held last October. Besides, Tarantino competed last January 30, 2021, at the Holy Bull Stakes and took home third place.

Overtook

Overtook had appeared in three Maiden Special Weight racing and got successful in his third attempt. Last February 6, 2021, he attended the Withers Stakes and brought home second place. Today, Overtook is hoping to run at the Derby who is trained by Todd Pletcher and maneuvered by Manuel Franco.

The Great One

After his second-place finish at Los Alamitos Futurity, The Great One is looking to join the 2021 Kentucky Derby. This colt is bred by Coteau Grove Farms and trained by Abel Cedillo. On March 6, 2021, he will participate at San Felipe Stakes, hoping to place significantly to boost his derby points.

Proxy

After winning in the Allowance race last December, Proxy accomplished a second-place finish at the Lecomte Stakes. With this, he will move forward to join the Kentucky Derby this year. As he vies for the needed points to earn a Derby slot, he will appear in the Risen Star Stakes this week.

Smiley Sobotka

Smiley Sobotka will make his way in the Run For The Roses this May as an entry by Dale L. Romans. His form had accomplished two significant wins: the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (2nd) and Sam F. Davis Stakes (9th).

Roman Centurian

Simon Callaghan and Juan J. Hernandez join the Kentucky Derby this year, sending Roman Centurian on the trails. He started working out last January 30, 2021, at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and gained second place. This March, he will try his luck at the San Felipe Stakes.

Arabian Prince

Presently earning $28, 063, Arabian Prince, who is the sire of Jolene, is not missing the Run For The Roses this year. Last year, he made two accomplishments: the Street Sense Overnight Stakes (4th) and Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (3rd). Last January 16, 2021, he grappled at the Lecomte Stakes, where he landed at 5th place.

Petruchio

Petruchio is an entry by Richard Mandella and Irving Orozco for the 2021 Kentucky Derby. He had worked out for four Maiden Special Weights and his rhythm last October. As such, he competed at the Los Alamitos Futurity last December and garnered third place.

Known Agenda

Todd Pletcher is sending another colt to the Kentucky Derby this year, which is Known Agenda. He was the third placer at the Remsen Stakes that took place last year at Aqueduct. Two weeks ago, he competed at the Sam F. Davis Stakes and took home fifth place.

Waspirant

The sire of Life Is Sweet, Waspirant will not let the Kentucky Derby slip away this year. He had earned two accomplishments in his racing form: both fourth placers during American Pharoah Stakes and Sham Stakes. This week, Waspirant will vie for the El Camino Derby to hopefully gain more derby points.

Takeaway

The 146th edition of the Kentucky Derby this year is bringing another season of horse racing greatness. For many years, we have seen how Derby survived regardless of the scandal it faced in 2019 and uneven placement last year.

As it headlines the Triple Crown series back this year, the horse racing community will surely look after the horses competing for this event. Hence, if you are looking to bet for the upcoming Run For The Roses, get guided with horses above who will make their way to the Derby this May.