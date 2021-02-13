Hot-shooting Hawkeyes trounce Spartans with 30-point victory at Breslin Center

The Iowa men’s basketball team completed the regular season sweep over Michigan State with its largest-ever win in the series.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks to pass the ball against Michigan State during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center.

Luka Garza only scored eight points Saturday against Michigan State, and C.J. Fredrick didn’t play. But Iowa won by 30 points in East Lansing.

Yes, that actually happened.

The No. 15 Hawkeye men’s basketball team (15-6 overall, 9-5 Big Ten) shot 52 percent from 3-point range to throttle the Spartans (10-8, 4-8), 88-58, at the Breslin Center. Iowa’s 30-point win is its largest margin of victory ever in a game played in East Lansing.

The home loss is the worst in Tom Izzo’s 26 years as Michigan State’s head coach.

“I’m embarrassed,” Izzo said to begin his press conference.

Iowa entered Saturday’s game 3-23 all-time at the Breslin Center. A balanced offensive attack, complemented by one of the team’s best defensive performances of the season, led to win No. 4.

Garza only shot 3-of-11 from the field in his season-low scoring performance. But Joe Wieskamp dominated, hitting five 3-pointers on his way to 21 points. The junior, who in four previous meetings with Michigan State had never scored in double-digits, also tallied seven rebounds and three assists.

“Michigan State has always been a tough team for me to play against,” Wieskamp said. “I feel like they’ve done a good job of scouting me… I think I’ve learned a lot over the years — how I can attack them differently and continue to play aggressive and play through that physicality.”

Wieskamp led the way scoring-wise, but his teammates offered plenty of assistance.

The Hawkeyes drained 13 shots from beyond the arc.

Connor McCaffery converted on a career-high four 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 16 points, while Keegan Murray, who started for Fredrick for the fourth time this season, hit a pair of triples himself and scored eight.

Jack Nunge also had perhaps the best game of his Iowa career. The 6-foot-11 forward tied a career high with 18 points, and set career marks in rebounds (11) and assists (six). All of this production came despite coming off the bench.

“What a performance,” head coach Fran McCaffery said of Nunge. “He got buckets when we needed them. He finished through contact. He contested around the rim and didn’t give them second shots. It’s so awesome to have him in with Luka, or when Luka’s out.”

Iowa defeated Michigan State just 11 days ago at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes only won by six points, in part because the Spartans hit 12 3-pointers and collected 20 offensive rebounds.

This time, Iowa held Michigan State to six 3s (on 29 percent shooting) and 11 offensive boards.

“We just played them so we knew the scouting report really well,” Nunge said. “We knew what they were going to try and do against us. Throughout the last two practices preparing for them, we knew what we needed to do to win. And today we played well as a team.”

For the first time in five attempts this season, Iowa won a game in which Fredrick wasn’t available to play for the entire 40 minutes. And with the win, the Hawkeyes also completed only their second regular season sweep of the Spartans since the 1993-94 season.

All of this without a typically dominant Garza performance. But that may bode well for Iowa moving forward.

“It shows how complete of a team we have,” Wieskamp said of Iowa winning big despite Garza’s low point total. “Obviously Luka has drawn a lot of the national attention, but we have a lot of guys who can get the job done.”