Daily Iowan named newspaper of the year in state competition for second time

For the second consecutive year, and the fourth time in the award’s 52-year history, The Daily Iowan won the top award in the Iowa Newspaper Association’s statewide Better Newspapers contest.

The Daily Iowan is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The Iowa Newspaper Association named The Daily Iowan Iowa’s 2021 Newspaper of the Year in a statewide contest on Thursday.

It’s the Iowa Newspaper Association’s top honor, which the DI won for the second straight year and fourth time (1976, 1981, 2020, 2021) in the 52-year history of the award. The Newspaper of the Year is presented to the newspaper that accumulates the highest point total from placing first, second or third in individual categories.

Competing with daily newspapers in Iowa with a circulation of less than 10,000, the DI won 48 awards — including 24 first-place awards.

“I am absolutely thrilled that our hard-working and talented staffers were recognized for their outstanding perseverance in keeping the community informed,” Daily Iowan Executive Editor Sarah Watson said. “2020 began with chasing a crowded arena of Democratic hopefuls in the Iowa caucuses and never slowed down. Our reporters and photographers doggedly covered our community during a pandemic while they were scattered across the country and taking full class loads in one of the most trying years in recent memory.

“I’m so proud to share this special accomplishment with The Daily Iowan’s incredible staff,” she continued. “They could not be more deserving of this moment.”

Watson and graduate Marissa Payne were editors during the contest period.

The DI earned top finishes in five coverage categories — including reporting on government and politics during the 2020 Iowa caucus cycle.

Visuals director Katie Goodale received three first-place citations, including Best Breaking News Photo for her coverage of a racial justice protest in Des Moines, a slideshow documenting a Des Moines Trump rally, and the title of Best Photographer.

Graduate Katelyn Weisbrod’s story of a University of Iowa alum’s journey running an organic farm took home Best News Feature and photographer Shivansh Ahuja won Best Sports Feature Story for his profile of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder.

Other highlights included Best Newspaper Website for the fifth year in a row and Best Podcast for a year-old weekly audio update, “On the Record.”

First-place finishes

General Excellence Coverage of Government and Politics Coverage of Education Coverage of Agriculture Coverage of Business Coverage of Court and Crime Total Newspaper Design Best Use of Graphics Best Newspaper Website Best Use of Social Media Best Podcast – “On the Record” Best Slideshow – Shivansh Ahuja and Ryan Adams: Iowa football vs. Minnesota Best Breaking News Photo – Katie Goodale: Des Moines protest

Best Photographer – Katie Goodale

Master Columnist – Elijah Helton

Best Ad Designer – Heidi Owen

Best Web Advertisement – Heidi Owen

Best Ad Featuring Financial, Insurance or Other Professional Service – Heidi Owen

Best Ad Featuring Automotive, Boats, Tires, etc. – Heidi Owen