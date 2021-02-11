The Scoreboard: Feb. 12, 2021

This week on “The Scoreboard” hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by iHeartRadio producer and Daily Iowan alumna Kimberly Bates and DI Sports Reporter Chloe Peterson. The group kicks off the podcast with a thorough dissection of Iowa men’s and women’s basketball’s recent struggles and Iowa wrestling’s COVID-19-related activities pause. The show then wraps up with a Super Bowl conversation.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja; Edited by Shivansh Ahuja; Produced by Kelsey Harrell.