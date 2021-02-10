UI cancels in-person summer youth programs, reports new COVID-19 cases

University of Iowa employees who receive a COVID-19 vaccination and experience side effects that prevent them from being able to work may utilize Board of Regents sick leave, the university reported in a campus-wide email on Wednesday. Under the BOR Emergency Declaration from March 18, 2020, employees may utilize up to an additional 80 hours of paid sick leave for reasons directly related to COVID-19.

The university also announced in the email that it will not offer in-person summer youth programs. Youth programs include academics, research, sports camps, and wildlife camps occurring from May 15 to Aug. 22.

The UI will continue to offer programs for participants who are 18 and older. The university said these programs have the option of allowing participants to stay on-campus in pre-arranged university housing. The in-person programs will need to adhere to UI guidance for classroom and workspace use, including a 50 percent classroom capacity, face masks, and social distancing.

The UI also reported 15 new student cases and two new employee cases of COVID-19 since Feb. 8. This brings the total number of cases since the start of the academic year to 2,957 for students and 433 for employees.