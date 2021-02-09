What cars have American presidents owned?

When you are the president of the most powerful country in the world, you are known. And it comes with lots of responsibilities, perks, and benefits but equally on the other side, you have to make do with some major compromises. One such big compromise is the fact that you can not actually enjoy driving your car. You can not travel to the place that you love driving by yourself without being accommodated by a bunch of security personnel and also that particular place must also be deemed safe according to the security protocols. But yes, those who stand for the American President do know this and are ready to compromise on the same. But it was not all the same as it is now many years back. Many Presidents of the past and also some current ones have had a personal collection with some of their favorite cars. Let us take a look at some of the cars owned by the past American Presidents.

2009 Ford F-150: George W. Bush

As said earlier, the President of the United States of America can not be much seen driving his personal vehicle. But there have been some exceptions when they are on private property like Geroge W. Bush’s family ranch in Crawford, Texas. Bush was always driving his personal 2009 Ford F-150 King Ranch SuperCrew 4×4 pickup all over the property enjoying himself. George W. Bush put his 2009 Ford F-150 on sale in 2013 at the Barrett – Jackson Scottsdale and was auctioned for $300,000. The proceedings from the auction went to the Fischer House Foundation charity.

1908 Baker Electric: William Howard Taft

William Howard is one of those few Presidents to have owned their own personal vehicles. And this Baker Electric is especially a very interesting one as this was an electric car. The Baker Electric that William Howard Taft owned was a 1908 model year and had a top speed of 14 mph which is quite decent on those days for an electric car. Though being popular at that time, electric vehicles were so expensive back then and were not as easily accessible for the masses. Then the sales of electric cars went down but again back on the rise thanks to the impetus set up by Tesla.

1956 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud: Donald J. Trump

Donald J. Trump might not be America’s favorite President but his car collection is serious. The cars owned by Donald J. Trump are so exotic and ultra-luxurious that even those who hate him might like him for that vast collection. What we have here is the Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud. This was a 1956 model year and was powered with the help of a 4.9 – liter inline six-cylinder engine which produced 155 hp. Trump now also the latest and much more powerful Rolls-Royce Phantom which has a V12 under its bonnet producing 453 hp.

2013 Mercedes SLR McLaren: Donal J. Trump

One of the coolest and legendary sports cars to even have been produced is the Mercedes SLR McLaren. This is when two legendary automakers with huge success in the automotive industry came together to make a stunning sports car. Donal J. Trump is one of the few Presidents to have owned a number of sports cars. One such addition to Trump’s addition was the Mercedes SLR McLaren. Everything about the SLR is exotic starting from its butterfly styled opening door to its 617 hp and a 0 – 60 mph time of just 3.3 seconds.

2011 Chevrolet Camaro Indy 500 Pace Car: Donald J. Trump

One of the most peculiar cars in Donald J. Trump’s collection is an Indy Pace Car. This here is a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro Indy 500 Pace Car and there were only 500 cars made of these same which also had the color scheme of the 1969 Camaro Pace Car. It was Trump who was about to drive the pace car to kick start the 2011 edition of Indy 500 but canceled and thus the job was given to race car drive A.J. Foyt. Trump also has a collection of other convertibles which includes the likes of a Cadillac Allante and a Tesla Roadster.

2008 Ford Escape Hybrid: Barack Obama

One of America’s most favorite President was Barack Obama because of its humble nature and beginnings. Obama was also quite keen on cars all over his life as he was driving a Chrysler 300C before he decided to run for president. And after he did, he decided to go green and more efficient with his car choice and thus got the 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid. The Escape however had very few duties after Barack Obama became the President.

1967 Mustang Convertible: Bill Clinton

Every American must be a and will be a Mustang fan at some point in their life. Even President Bill Clinton loved the Mustang and unlike other Presidents, he was even allowed to drive his very own 1967 Ford Mustang Convertible once in his office at the 30th – anniversary celebration for the Mustang production in 1994. Anyways, he was just allowed to drive for a few hundred feet obviously because of security concerns. Bill Clinton also used the same light blue convertible 1967 Mustang during his 1992 Presidential run.

1961 Ford Thunderbird Convertible: John F. Kennedy

President John F. Kennedy was a huge fan of the Ford Thunderbird. He has owned a 1961 Thunderbird Convertible and the last car he drove before his November 1963 assassination was his 1963 Ford Thunderbird Hardtop. He has always requested Ford for dozens of Thunderbirds all over his life showing his love for the same.

The Beast: Presidential Limousines

The current presidents of the United States of America are transported in what is called The Beast. Not just by name, The Beast is a real beast by all means. It is basically a luxury limousine that looks bulked up because of all the armor protection leading to an enormous weight of 20,000 lbs and a limited top speed of 60 mph. But speed is not what The Beast is meant for. It is packed with all the latest safety technologies and features along with some clever armor protection and health equipment inside. There are always two limousines of these types carried along with the President on the Presidential Air Force One.