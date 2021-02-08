Caitlin Clark wins ninth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor

The guard averaged 30 points in the Hawkeyes’ last two games.

Iowa Player, Caitlin Clark, drives to the hoop for a layup during the Iowa Women’s Basketball game against Indiana at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Indiana defeated Iowa 72-85.

For the ninth time in 11 weeks, Iowa women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark won the Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor.

This is Clark’s 14th honor of the season from the Big Ten, and she is one Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor away from tying the conference record for number of times winning that honor. In the 2015-16 season, Nebraska’s Jessica Shepard set the conference record at 10.

In Iowa’s past two games, which were losses at No. 11 Ohio State and against No. 17 Indiana, Clark has averaged 30 points, five assists, and four rebounds. She has a conference-leading six 30-point games this season.

The West Des Moines native finished with nine assists at Ohio State, which was one short of her sixth double-double this season.

Clark is tied with former Hawkeye Megan Skouby for fourth on Iowa’s all-time freshman scoring list with 414 points. Clark’s 103 assists is at fourth place on Iowa’s all-time freshman assist list.

Clark and Iowa hit the floor next at Nebraska on Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on BTN+.