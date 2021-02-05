University of Iowa sets course for primarily in-person fall 2021, classes of 150-plus to remain online

The University of Iowa plans to return to a primarily in-person campus experience in fall 2021 as health officials continue to vaccinate more Iowans. But lecture classes of more than 150 students will be conducted online.

The University of Iowa will hold classes with more than 150 students online this fall, with any classes less than that being in person, in an effort to return to a largely in-person learning environment.

In a campus update sent on Friday, the UI wrote that it will only hold classes in buildings that meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ventilation recommendations to reduce risk of COVID-19 transmission. According to the email, that means some lecture classes with more than 150 students will be moved online, while discussion and lab sections meet in person.

“While the prevalence of COVID-19 will likely be diminished, we will continue to take steps to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for our students, faculty, staff, and community,” the email stated.

Instructors can still choose to hold a large lecture in person or a small discussion online, but must submit a request with the rationale by Feb. 8.

“The goal is to hold as many face-to-face courses as possible while maintaining flexibility,” the email stated.

UI department executive officers received an email from administrators Jan. 29 outlining the plan for fall instruction, emphasizing that the UI “will begin a return to its primary goal of offering a residential, 0n-campus experience in fall 2021.”

From Associate Deans Cornelia Lang and Christine Getz, the two wrote that faculty members could submit a request to teach a class with fewer than 150 students online, but that “a very small number of exceptions will be granted.”

The request must include a rationale for the request to teach online and a short proposal “indicating that the course will be taught synchronously with thoughtful and appropriate opportunities for student engagement.”

Iowa State and University of Northern Iowa haven’t yet announced their plans for the fall 2021 semester. The three universities reported enrollment losses and shrinking tuition revenue as a result of the pandemic in reports to lawmakers last week. At the University of Iowa, more students canceled housing contracts this semester — about four times the number in 2019 — though most were because of a transition to online classes. Only a quarter of those that broke their contracts cited withdrawal from the UI.

Other universities have announced a return to primary in-person instruction for fall 2021. The University of California’s 10 campuses plan to do so, though the system’s president, Michael V. Drake, did not release further details.

Iowa began vaccinating people in populations 1B, the first tier of which includes K-12 workers, people over the age of 65, and first responders. The state Board of Regents, which governs the three public universities, sent a letter to the Iowa Department of Public Health requesting the department include university faculty in Phase 1B, similar to K-12 staffers. The department denied the request, Faculty Senate President Joseph Yockey wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan, meaning university faculty members are not considered eligible for the five-tier Phase 1B, which is expected to take months to complete.

Iowa Republicans, who are in control of the state’s budget dollars for the regents, have criticized the public universities for going too online too quickly this fall. In a House Republican Caucus newsletter, Republican leaders wrote that “thousands of students didn’t actually physically attend a single class this fall.” About three-quarters of classes were online by Thanksgiving, after thousands of students self-reported testing positive for the virus at the start of the semester, a number which campus officials attributed to off-campus behavior.

According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley told reporters that requests for additional money this session were met with “frustration” when considering classes moved online, saying students are “paying all of that tuition, yet they’re not allowed to go to school in person. If that’s the route that the regents would like to go down, I’m sure there are a lot of other options that are a lot cheaper.”

Iowa is near the bottom for COVID-19 vaccination distribution with 6.3 percent of the state vaccinated, according to the Washington Post’s vaccine tracker. Student health officials previously told the DI the general student population could be vaccinated by mid-summer or early fall as Phase 1B is expected to take months. Select faculty and students may qualify to receive the vaccine in Phase 1B including faculty and students doing field experiences in the College of Education or first responders in the Department of Public Safety. The UI has already been working its way through vaccinating students and faculty who have face-to-face contact with patients. UIHC has also vaccinated 9,719 of its employees with at least the first dose.

According to a previous campus update, most UI employees will receive the vaccine through their primary care provider or pharmacy. The UI won’t host employee vaccination clinics on the main campus, the update said, because of requirements to follow state guidelines for priority populations, a limited supply of the vaccine, ultracold storage for the Pfizer vaccine, and additional scheduling and logistics that would be required for two doses.