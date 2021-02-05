On the Record: Feb. 5, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

Sabine Martin, a news reporter covering higher education, discusses her story on a bill in the Iowa Legislature that would eliminate tenure at the state-funded universities in the state. News reporter Mary Hartel talks her story on President Biden’s rollback of Trump-era immigration policies and the impact it has had locally. Finally, executive editor Sarah Watson talks about her story on University of Iowa medical students getting their COVID-19 vaccines to continue working with patients.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.