Iowa’s 2021 football schedule shuffled as Big Ten make adjustments

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 26-20.

The Big Ten announced changes to its 2021 football schedule on Friday, impacting teams around the conference, including Iowa.

Iowa’s opponents for next season remain the same as originally announced, but the sequence of opponents has changed.

The team’s September schedule does not change, as the Hawkeyes open the season Sept. 4 in Kinnick Stadium against Indiana to kickoff the Big Ten season. Iowa then travels to Ames to play Iowa State the following Saturday for the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game. The rivalry game was not played in 2020 because the Big Ten adopted a conference-only schedule for football. Iowa will host Kent State and Colorado State on consecutive weekends following the Cy-Hawk game.

Iowa travels to Maryland on Oct. 2, with that contest moving from Oct. 23, which now becomes the open date on the Hawkeyes’ schedule. Penn State visits Iowa City on Oct. 9 as originally scheduled. Iowa’s Homecoming contest against Purdue moves from Oct. 30 to Oct. 16. The Hawkeyes close the month with a trip to Wisconsin on Oct. 30.

The final month of the regular season begins with Iowa traveling to Northwestern on Nov. 6. Home dates with Minnesota (Nov. 13) and Illinois (Nov. 20) remain unchanged. The Hawkeyes close the regular season at Nebraska on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving. Iowa and the Cornhuskers will be playing on Black Friday for the 11th straight season.

Start times and network television designation for all contests will be announced at a later date. Following is Iowa’s updated 2021 schedule:

Sept. 4 Indiana

Sept. 11 at Iowa State

Sept. 18 Kent State

Sept. 25 Colorado State

Oct. 2 at Maryland

Oct. 9 Penn State

Oct. 16 Purdue

Oct. 23 Open

Oct. 30 at Wisconsin

Nov. 6 at Northwestern

Nov. 13 Minnesota

Nov. 20 Illinois

Nov. 26 at Nebraska