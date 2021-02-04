Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands tests positive for COVID-19

Brands will remain home until Feb. 13. Iowa competes against Purdue and Ohio State this weekend.

Iowa coaches Terry (left) and Tom Brands gesture toward the officials during a wrestling dual meet between Iowa and Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskers, 26-6.

University of Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawkeye wrestling program announced Thursday morning.

Brands tested positive during his regularly scheduled rapid antigen test Wednesday morning, which was followed by a PCR test to confirm the diagnosis. Brands is asymptomatic, according to a press release, and will remain home until Feb. 13. Wrestlers, coaches, and staff members are tested daily as part of the Big Ten Conference return to competition protocols.

Iowa wrestles Sunday in West Lafayette, Indiana, against Purdue and Ohio State. Brands will also be unavailable for Iowa’s Feb. 12 meet at Penn State.

Two-time defending Big Ten Champion at 165 pounds Alex Marinelli is also out of the lineup following a positive COVID-19 test last week.

“Our guys are preparing for competition just as they always do. We are ready to go,” Brands said in a release. “I will continue to work remotely. We have a good thing going and we are going to keep moving forward. Right now our focus is on Purdue and Ohio State.”

The top-ranked Hawkeyes are 3-0 this season with five Big Ten duals remaining on the schedule. The Big Ten Championships are March 6-7. The NCAA Championships are March 18-20.