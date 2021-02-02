There is no doubt that Caitlin Clark is going to be the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

She’s been the Big Ten Freshman of the Week eight times out of 11 weeks this season, and the only reason she didn’t win one week was because Iowa didn’t play a game.

Above that, she’s won Big Ten Player of the Week three times. Clark averages 25.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, and is the most explosive player on Iowa’s offense, with five double-doubles and one triple-double on the season.

But, as all freshmen do, Clark has some faults in her game. She’s still getting used to the pace of Division I college basketball, and it shows in her turnovers. Clark has 67 turnovers through 14 games so far this season, averaging almost five turnovers per game.

While Clark is a frontrunner to be Player of the Year, she is competing against Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, 2019 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and 2020-21 Pre-season Co-Big Ten Player of the Year.

Hillmon has been electric the entire 2020-21 season, winning the Big Ten Player of the Week award three times, the same as Clark. She has posted eight double-doubles in 10 games and was the first player this season to post 50 points in one game. And for Hillmon, the accomplishments will only continue to grow.

Clark definitely will be Big Ten Player of the Year — and possibly National Player of the Year — at some point in her college career. But she’ll have to settle for the Freshman of the Year honor this season.