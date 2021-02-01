University of Iowa begins vaccinating students, employees in Phase 1b

The University of Iowa is also reporting five new COVID-19 cases since Jan 29.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University continues to vaccinate faculty, staff, and students in Phase 1a who provide clinical patient care and are vulnerable to high risk of exposure.

The university stated Monday in a campus-wide email that it is also preparing to vaccinate students and employees who are in Phase 1b, Tier 1.

This group includes first responders and preK-12 classroom, early childhood education, and childcare workers. Eligible students and staff will be contacted by the university to schedule an appointment.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics will begin providing these vaccinations on Monday.

The university also reported five new cases of COVID-19 among students, and zero among employees since Jan. 29.

Since Aug. 18, there have been a total of 2,918 cases among students and 418 among employees.

The email also recommended students and employees utilize sleep management resources to help with sleep problems that can occur with the stress, anxiety, responsibilities, and new routines associated with the new semester.