No. 1 Iowa continued its streak of dominance on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, downing No. 9 Illinois, 36-6. Hawkeye Alex Marinelli sat out the contest in accordance to COVID-19 guidelines, so sophomore Joe Kelly got the start at 165-pounds.

Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced during a wrestling dual meet between Iowa and Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini, 36-6.