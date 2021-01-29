On the Record: Jan. 29, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

Sabine Martine, a news reporter covering higher education, discusses her story on the next phase of vaccine rollout in Johnson County. News reporter Grace Hamilton discusses her story on how parents are explaining the pandemic to their children. News reporter Claire Benson discusses her story on the impact COVID-19 has had on local travel agencies. As people start getting vaccinated, travel agencies are seeing an increase in bookings for vacations. Finally, politics editor Julia Shanahan talks about her in-depth story on Iowa’s congressional delegates plan to prioritize agriculture.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.