Tips to Choose the Best Volleyball Shoes

Volleyball is a sport played internationally. Yet, some decide to become professionals. In this case, they should choose the right shoes, and these tips will be helpful to select the right ones.

Materials

The differences between volleyball shoes and other models largely lie in the materials used. For example, the addition of silicone reduces the load on the ankle and spine. These are the most frequently injured parts.

Volleyball shoes soles are made of rubber, which has a coefficient of friction sufficient to provide high jumps with good cushioning. A worthy substitute for this material is unfilled or carbon rubber, which has similar properties. Usually special grooves are applied to the sole to improve movement.

The specifics of the game requires constant movement. So, the feet sweat a lot. Volleyball sneakers are ventilated through breathable mesh materials on the outside. The foam inner part perfectly fixes the foot, minimizing the chance of dislocation.

Core Part

Lightweight models with good ventilation are what professionals play volleyball in. The upper part is made of a mesh made of durable nylon. It does not impede airflow during the game. These products are good for summer training, in many ways superior to leather models. Inner foam does not provoke sweating, insoles are made of special materials to make the athlete feel comfortable and not distracted by irritants during movement.

Leather for the outer part is used artificial or natural. It directly affects the cost of shoes. Modern dressing methods have progressed so much that there is not much difference at the amateur level. But for professionals, all the nuances are important. Natural material is durable, flexible, easily adapts to the shape of the feet, providing maximum comfort when moving. Synthetics can chafe the foot, there is a chance that over time the shoes will lose their shape.

Outsole

For the best volleyball sneakers, caucho or rubber soles are used. Choosing between the two quality materials is not easy, so it is worth considering the type of court. If you have to play on the street, it is better to buy volleyball sneakers made of carbon or unfilled rubber. The material is insensitive to mechanical damage and strong twists. Also, such models are resistant to weather. So, you can wear them for a long time, significantly saving money.

Rubber sole helps better push off and land during jumps, while providing reliable grip on the floor surface in the hall. These shoes do not slip, make it possible to make a sharp turn, suddenly accelerate or slow down. It is so important for athletes because even a fraction of a second sometimes plays a decisive role.