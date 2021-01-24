On the Record special edition: Talking with Iowa’s congressional delegation

The Daily Iowan Ethics and Politics Initiative team sat down with Iowa’s members of Congress after President Joe Biden’s inauguration last week. They spoke with Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst on Trump’s impeachment and what they plan to do while Biden is in office. Reps. Cindy Axne, Ashley Hinson, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks discussed their goals for their terms.

Guest host Caleb McCullough; edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.