No. 4 Hawkeyes outdone in second half, fall to Hoosiers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa forward Luka Garza gets blocked by Indiana forward Race Thompson during the first half of a men’s basketball game against Indiana on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes are leading over the Hoosiers, 37-31. (Hannah Kinson/The Daily Iowan)

The No. 4 Iowa men’s basketball team dropped its third game of the season Thursday night, falling to Indiana, 81-69, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hoosiers (9-6 overall, 4-4 Big Ten) outscored the Hawkeyes (12-3, 6-2) 50-32 in the second half to secure the upset victory.

The game was tied 10-10 near the 16-minute mark of the first half, then Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp hit a 3-pointer to give Iowa a 13-10 lead heading into the first break in the game.

Indiana took a 14-13 lead with 14:03 to play in the first half. The Hawkeyes immediately took the lead right back on their next trip down the floor. The next couple minutes of game action were back and forth between the Hawkeyes and the Hoosiers. With the game tied at 18, Wieskamp took the game into his own hands.

In 43 seconds, Wieskamp scored seven points. The junior hit a step-back jumper, stole a Hoosier pass and slammed a dunk for two points, hit a 3-pointer, and by the time Iowa led 25-18, Indiana head coach Archie Miller called timeout.

Wieskamp, who was honored prior to the game for surpassing 1,000 career points as a Hawkeye, and Iowa center Luka Garza both ended the first half with 15 points, but overall the Hoosiers defended the Hawkeyes well toward the end of the half.

Iowa went into halftime with a 37-31 lead.

Hampered with a lower leg injury, Iowa guard C.J. Fredrick did not play in the second half. The sophomore was on an exercise bike throughout the first half, and the Hawkeye coaches opted not to risk anything in the second half. Fredrick finished with no points on two shot attempts in 13 minutes of action.

Down a starter, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery went with Keegan Murray in his lineup for long stretches of the second half to fill in for Fredrick’s missing minutes. The freshman secured an offensive rebound and scored a basket to put Iowa up 46-38 at the 15-minute mark of the second half. He finished with eight points and five rebounds.

A 3-pointer by Indiana’s Anthony Leal tied the game at 53-53 at the 9:17 mark of the second half, marking the first time the Hoosiers hadn’t trailed since midway through the first half. Then, at the 6:55 mark, the Hoosiers took a 57-55 lead. Indiana’s lead quickly extended to seven points. At that point, with just under five minutes of game time remaining, the Hoosiers were on an 18-2 scoring run and the Hawkeyes had hit only one of their previous 12 field goal attempts.

At the under-four minute timeout with only 2:05 remaining in the game, Indiana led by nine points. Iowa hadn’t scored a field goal since the 12-minute mark of the first half at that point.

The Hawkeyes couldn’t climb back out of its deficit, eventually fall behind by double digits before ultimately losing by 12.

Garza finished the game with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Wieskamp only scored one point in the second half, finishing with 16.

As a team, Iowa shot 38 percent from the field and 22 percent from the 3-point line.

Neither head coach appeared particularly pleased with the officiating crew Thursday night. Both teams were subject to several questionable foul calls in a physical game. Iowa was called for 25 fouls, while Indiana committed 20.

This is only the second game Iowa has lost at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in its last 24 home contests.

Iowa was originally set to compete against Nebraska Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, but positive tests within the Husker program led to the game’s postponement. The Hawkeyes return to the court Jan. 29 at Illinois.