Iowa women’s basketball team defeats Purdue, ends two-game losing streak

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark passes the ball during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Gophers, 92-79.

The Iowa women’s basketball defeated Purdue, 87-81, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday to end its two-game losing game streak. The Hawkeyes are now 9-3 (5-3) on the 2020-21 season.

The Hawkeyes gave up the lead in the fourth quarter, but they came back and made their last six field goal attempts

Freshman guard Caitlin Clark led the team with 26 points and also had nine rebounds. Junior center Monika Czinano also had nine rebounds, and she led the team in assists with five.

Purdue scored the first basket of the game, which was a 3-pointer, but Iowa sophomore guard Kate Martin responded with a 3-pointer of her own. The score was tied at 12 at the 3:54 mark of the first quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, the Boilermakers were up 21-17. The Boilermakers did a much better job shooting the ball, as they had a 56.3 percent field goal percentage, while the Hawkeyes had 41.7 percent from the floor. Martin and Clark were tied for the Hawkeyes lead in points with five.

Iowa was down 33-31 at the 4:42 mark of the second quarter, and was down by one after freshman center Sharon Goodman made her free throw attempt after making a field goal before the media timeout.

The Boilermakers took a timeout with 2:49 left in the quarter after the Hawkeyes took a 40-35 lead. The Hawkeyes extended the lead to five after sophomore guard Megan Meyer made a 3-pointer.

The Hawkeyes led 44-39 at halftime. At the midway point, Clark led the Hawkeyes with 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Iowa extended its lead to 49-41 at the beginning of the third quarter, causing Purdue to take a timeout with 6:51 left in the quarter.

By the 3:33 mark of the third quarter, the Boilermakers had cut their deficit, but were down 54-51. Goodman made two free throws immediately after the media timeout at that mark.

At the end of the third quarter, the Hawkeyes were up 63-61 after the Boilermakers made a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Clark and sophomore forward McKenna Warnock each had six points in the quarter.

The Boilermakers came out hot in the fourth quarter, as they scored 14 points in five minutes and had a 75-69 lead with 4:58 left in the game.

Iowa regained the lead after Warnock made a 3-pointer with 2:37 left in the game, giving Iowa a 80-77 lead. The Hawkeyes never relinquished the lead from there on out.

Iowa will play at Maryland on Thursday. Tipoff is at 4 p.m. on BTN.