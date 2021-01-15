Super Bowl LV Divisional Bets: Chiefs, Bucs, Saints, Packers, Bills Are Big Faves

It’s no doubt that the NFL community is ending a remarkable season of the Super Bowl this year, with fans becoming hyped more than ever. The Super Bowl LV is rounding up on February 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium. Not only that, but fans can expect a euphoric halftime show as “The Weekend” will fill the arena with loud music to entertain the live audience.

With only a few remaining days before the Super Bowl LV settles, fans feel more than ecstatic to grace the show. This weekend, the NFL community will have the Divisional Rounds, and eight teams will appear during this head-to-head face-off. Most of this year’s winners are underdogs, and only a few favorites are making it to the said round.

While this year’s top dogs are surprising the NFL headlines, they will surely do more as the final game is nearing. With top bookies like Fan Duel creating the most impressive lines and odds in the groups wrestling for the Divisional Rounds, here are the top five favorite and strongest teams that might win it all.

Kansas City Chiefs

With no significant movements during the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs are few more steps away to nail a back-to-back Super Bowl title. Last year, they bested the San Francisco 49ers in the finals and are no longer part of their agony today after they got eliminated in the playoffs. The Chiefs are the top-performing team in the AFC West with fourteen wins and two losses.

One of the lucky gems that the Chiefs has is the former Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. This QB has been delivering impressive touchdowns that might make him clinch the same award twice in a row. Apart from that, the Chiefs remained a stable line-up since they had last year and proves that veteran players can slay over rookies.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are not going out of luck as they skipped facing the Buccaneers in the Wildcard week. Remember that the Bucks crushed the Packers in the last part of the playoffs, but they avoided Gronk and Brady. That said, they are now entering the playoffs with thirteen victories and two losses, facing the Los Angeles Rams.

From being one of the underdogs in the playoffs, the Packers are now the second-best group to dominate the Divisional race. If they manage to defeat the Rams this Saturday, they will head on to the quarterfinals, and their odds will soar high. Can Aaron Rodgers make miracles and lead his team to a consistent victory?

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is hustling what Patrick Mahomes can offer in the NFL. He has grown to be an incredible quarterback player before our eyes and might be a possible recipient of this year’s NFL MVP Award. The Bills last year were in trouble after Allen failed to deliver the team’s expectations. Hence, they got eliminated in the playoffs.

But like someone who is not giving up to chase their dreams, the Bills are topping the AFC East, ranking with thirteen victories and three losses. It is quite one of the biggest achievements of the team since Allen joined in 2018. They are up to challenge the Ravens this Saturday, and the quarterfinal spot is for them to own if they win.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints made the most convincing win over the Chicago Bears during the Wildcard Weekend. The Saints delivered too much toughness on the defensive side, nailing a final score of 21-9. It is probably one of the biggest NFL scores blow out in today’s season, lying next to the Ravens as they did on opening day.

This team is one of the top contenders during the playoffs. Although the road was a bit rocky for them before reaching the Divisional Rounds, the Saints retained their top spot in the NFC South, earning twelve victories and four losses.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As Brady and Gronkowski left the AFC side, they signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is the second-seeded team for the NFC South. Brady left the Pats last year after getting upset by the Saints in the Wildcard Week. Today, they are entering the Divisional Rounds and hope to earn a slot in the quarterfinals.

The Bucs will face the Saints in the next match up. It is another epic and exciting match you should not miss, as both of these groups are major contenders for this year’s NFL season. It’s no wonder why they can go head to head, and the winner is undoubtedly taking it all.

Takeaway

Every year, the NFL community is making sure to deliver surprising editions, and this year is one of them. With many top favorites getting eliminated in the playoffs, the Super Bowl LV title is now anybody’s ballgame. With the five top favorites entering the Divisional Rounds this weekend, the NFL undoubtedly has a lot to offer until the final match happens.