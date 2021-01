No. 1 Iowa took to the mat for the first time in 2021 with a 31-6 beatdown of visiting No. 6 Nebraska. Hawkeyes Spencer Lee and Austin DeSanto kicked the night off with a pin and a tech fall, respectively.

Gallery | 25 Photos Shivansh Ahuja Nebraska's athletes prepare for action during a wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Iowa and No. 6 Nebraska at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 31-6.