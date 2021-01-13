University of Iowa will supply PPE to students beginning Wednesday

The university will supply students with protective equipment for the spring 2021 semester over the next week.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Personal protective equipment will be available for students beginning on Wednesday.

In a campus-wide update, the University of Iowa said it will begin distributing PPE in the Iowa Memorial Union on Wednesday. Students living in the residence halls will pick up their PPE kits in the residence halls when they return to campus.

The university will also be distributing PPE at the Office of the Dean of Students from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Beginning Jan. 18, students can receive PPE at the Iowa Memorial Union Welcome Center and Iowa Memorial Union Hubbard Commons from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..

The university also said it will expect students to adhere to the mask mandate put in place by Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague. On Monday, Teague extended the mandate to May 31.

The UI reported new COVID-19 cases on campus. Since Jan. 11, nine students and three employees have self-reported testing positive for the virus.

Since the university began reporting cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 18, 2,861 student cases and 380 employee cases have been reported.

Three students are in quarantine in the residence halls and no students are in self-isolation.