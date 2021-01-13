Iowa women’s basketball falls to No. 15 Ohio State, loses home-winning streak

The Hawkeyes lost to the Buckeyes, 84-82, while also losing their home-winning streak of 42 games.

The Iowa women’s basketball team lost in overtime to No. 15 Ohio State, 84-82, on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes are 8-3 on the season and 4-3 in Big Ten play.

The Hawkeyes also lost their win streak at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, which stood at 42 games.

To start the game, Ohio State won the tip, and converted a 3-point shot on its first possession. Iowa also scored on its first possession, with junior center Monika Czinano converting a layup.

Three minutes into the game, sophomore forward McKenna Warnock hit a 3-point shot to give Iowa its first lead, 9-8.

The Hawkeyes and Buckeyes traded the lead throughout the first ten minutes of the game, and at the 4:37 timeout in the first quarter, Ohio State held a slight lead over Iowa, 14-13.

At the 1:22 timeout in the first, Iowa led, 21-14, with Ohio State on a scoring drought. Ohio State ended its drought with 10 seconds left in the first quarter with a 3-point shot, but freshman point guard Caitlin Clark followed it up with another 3-point shot at the buzzer.

At the end of the first, Iowa led, 26-17, with Clark having 13 of Iowa’s 26 points.

After a 6-0 run by the Hawkeyes in the second quarter, the Buckeyes responded with an 8-0 run of their own as the Hawkeyes committed three turnovers in a minute and a half. At the 6:45 timeout in the second, Iowa led, 32-26.

Iowa’s scoring drought in the second was halted by a 3-point shot by sophomore guard Megan Meyer to bring the score to 35-28 in Iowa’s favor.

At halftime, Iowa led, 44-32.

At the 6:09 timeout in the third quarter, Iowa led, 49-41. The Buckeyes went on a 9-0 scoring run as Iowa had a three minute scoring drought.

The Buckeyes continued to threaten and trailed, 51-49, at the 3:07 mark in the third quarter.

The Hawkeyes slightly extend their lead by the end of the third quarter, going into the last ten minutes of the game leading by five, 59-54.

The Buckeyes overtook the lead, 72-71, with 1:20 remaining in the game, while Iowa committed four turnovers in three minutes.

With 54 seconds left, sophomore guard Kate Martin hit a free throw to tie the game at 72, and Ohio State threw away the ball on its next possession to give the ball back to the Hawkeyes, but Clark didn’t convert on the layup.

At the timeout with eleven seconds left in the game, Iowa and Ohio State were tied at 72. Ohio State couldn’t convert on its last possession, forcing the game into overtime.

Ohio State won the overtime tip, and converted on the first possession of the game, but Iowa sophomore guard Gabbie Marshall responded with a layup of her own to keep the score tied at 74.

Halfway through the overtime period, and after she scored four points for the Hawkeyes, Czinano fouled out of the game.

With 1:44 left in the overtime period, Clark sunk two free throws to tie the game at 80, but the Buckeyes converted on their next possession to take the lead again

At the timeout with 48 seconds left in the overtime period, Ohio State led, 83-80.

Warnock converted on a layup to bring the Hawkeyes within one with 36 seconds left, but the Buckeyes got a foul and sunk a free throw to extend their lead back to two points with 18 seconds left.

The Hawkeyes were unable to convert on their final shot, ultimately falling to the Buckeyes.

Iowa held a 44.8 shooting percentage compared to Ohio State’s 43 percent, but the Buckeyes outshot the Hawkeyes, with 79 attempts over Iowa’s 67.

Clark achieved her fourth double-double of the season, with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists on the night.

Iowa is back at Carver-Hawkeyes Arena on Jan. 18 to take on Purdue. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m and the game will air on BTN.