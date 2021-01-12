Iowa offensive tackle Coy Cronk declares for NFL Draft
After his one season as a Hawkeye, Cronk hired an agent to prepare for the draft.
Iowa offensive tackle Coy Cronk has hired an agent and declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Cronk played four years at Indiana before transferring to Iowa for the 2020 season. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound tackle could have returned for a sixth season of eligibility because of a blanket waiver put into place by the NCAA, a policy which means the 2020 season does not count toward a player’s eligibility because of the pandemic.
However, Cronk confirmed to the Lafayette Journal & Courier that he will not return for a second season with the Hawkeyes, and will instead prepare for the upcoming draft and a potential professional career.
Cronk, a Lafayette, Indiana, native, started the first two games of the season at right tackle for the Hawkeyes. In Iowa’s second game, Cronk suffered an ankle injury. He did not appear in another game for the rest of the season.
